ATN Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One ATN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ATN has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a market capitalization of $937,802.57 and $227,054.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ATN Coin Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official website is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

