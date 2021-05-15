AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

AEYE stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. Research analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,354,859.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

