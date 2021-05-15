Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ACB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aurora Cannabis to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$9.79.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$8.29 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$4.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

