Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $291.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company expects revenue growth to lag despite improving sales environment due to its subscription model in fiscal 2022. Lower revenues from Vault solution are expected to hurt top-line growth. Moreover, Autodesk expects majority of free cash flow to be generated in the second-half of the year, which adds uncertainty to growth prospects. Nevertheless, portfolio strength is helping Autodesk counter competition and win customers. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 solution and success of the maintenance to subscription program are key catalysts. Higher demand for cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites is expected to drive top line growth. Moreover, the recently completed Innovyze acquisition positions Autodesk as a technology leader in end-to-end water infrastructure solutions.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $277.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $175.44 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.71. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

