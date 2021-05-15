Autonio Trading Down 25.7% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.00514314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00232984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005097 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.13 or 0.01158396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.58 or 0.01211033 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,978,429 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

