Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. Avient has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.