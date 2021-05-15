AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 million-$8.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

