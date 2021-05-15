Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

