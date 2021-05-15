Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,345. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

AYLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $617,137.38.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

