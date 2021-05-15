Aytu Biopharma (AYTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, analysts expect Aytu Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. Aytu Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

