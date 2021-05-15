B. Riley Boosts Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Price Target to $17.00

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. 166,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,383. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 119,332 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,411,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.