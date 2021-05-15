B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

