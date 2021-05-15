Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353.33 ($4.62).

BBY stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Thursday. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

In other news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total value of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

