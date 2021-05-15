Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,025,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,318. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

