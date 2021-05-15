Banano (BAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $846,176.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $52.99 million and $846,176.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,252 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,883,907 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

