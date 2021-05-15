Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

