Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 5,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 32,494 shares.The stock last traded at $4.05 and had previously closed at $3.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

