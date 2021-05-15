Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $99.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

