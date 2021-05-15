Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Bank7 in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

