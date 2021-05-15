Barclays Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $90.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on U. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.10.

NYSE:U opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 87,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

