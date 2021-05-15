Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $562.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

