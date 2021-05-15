Barrington Research Weighs in on ModivCare Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ModivCare in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MODV. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $295,987,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $100,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $93,957,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $66,344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $42,144,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

