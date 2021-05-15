Base Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,976.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $27,976.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00004331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00095941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $591.86 or 0.01188155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00066968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00115791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00063530 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,725,586 coins and its circulating supply is 1,208,608 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

