Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0198

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bata has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Bata has a market cap of $99,949.64 and $25.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00655174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.