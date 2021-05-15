Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $29.07 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

