BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at CIBC

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBTVF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BBTV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins assumed coverage on BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

BBTVF traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.38. 13,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074. BBTV has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

