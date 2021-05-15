BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,057 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

