Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 163.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $71.92 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $126.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

