Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 8,071 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after acquiring an additional 927,404 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

