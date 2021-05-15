Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 65.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,445 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMM. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,608.9% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 141,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 132,763 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

