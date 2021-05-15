Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 575,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

