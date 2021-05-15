Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $32.04 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $32,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $153.99 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.