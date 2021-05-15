Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco raised its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

AMT opened at $246.76 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

