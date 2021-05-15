Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New $5.80 Million Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

