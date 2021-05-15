Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.20 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $100.00 million and $6.20 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,388.88 or 0.02865163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00075454 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.39 or 0.00330870 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

