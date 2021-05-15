BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells $1,019,761.24 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $319.61 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $155.16 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.56.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.