Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $288.37 and last traded at $286.90. Approximately 5,230,008 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $282.91.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berkshire Hathaway from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.54.

About Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

