BetProtocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00088674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.38 or 0.01107329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00065182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00114819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061145 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

