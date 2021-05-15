Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU opened at $79.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,024,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

