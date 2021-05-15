Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $199.38 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.89 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

