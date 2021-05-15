BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

BHP stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

