BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIGC traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 1,875,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,299. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

