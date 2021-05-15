BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an equal weight rating to a positive rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

