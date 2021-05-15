Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Buys $705,075.20 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $300.80 per share, with a total value of $705,075.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 17,456 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $2,679,146.88.

On Thursday, March 11th, Sardar Biglari acquired 275 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $747.36 per share, with a total value of $205,524.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Sardar Biglari acquired 284 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $744.45 per share, with a total value of $211,423.80.

On Thursday, March 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,888 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $264,320.00.

Shares of NYSE:BH opened at $156.03 on Friday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $167.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $355.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 99.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at $574,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 44.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

