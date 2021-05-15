Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $264.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

