Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $169.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,458,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 12.9% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $169,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $52.34.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.