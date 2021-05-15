Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.18 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

