Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases 370 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $183.27 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.