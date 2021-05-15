Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Laurentian

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

TSE:BDT opened at C$9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.28. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.24 and a 1 year high of C$9.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$525.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.45.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.