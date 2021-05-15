Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$9.94 and last traded at C$9.77, with a volume of 189860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.45.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.